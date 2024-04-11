Man registers dummy firm with acronym NCP, dupes people over donations to party; arrested

Ahmedabad, Apr 11 (PTI) A man was arrested in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for allegedly cheating people in the name of collecting donations for a political party, a police official said on Thursday.

Mohammad Amir was held under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, Assistant Commissioner of Police Hardik Makadia said.

"He and an unidentified co-accused set up a dummy company named Natare's Cereal Packaging or NCP and they allegedly asked people to give donations to the political party in a specific bank account and get 100 per cent tax rebate," the ACP said.

"They collected Rs 2.80 crore and earned commission of Rs 10-15 lakh after issuing advertisements in papers seeking donations for NCP. The accused would return the donation after deducting 5-10 per cent commission and promised the donors they could apply for tax benefits on the entire amount," the official said.

The dummy firm was registered in Ahmedabad, from where the donors also hailed, the ACP said.

"The accused even duped a man looking for employment and got him to open a bank account that was used to collect donations," he said. PTI KA BNM