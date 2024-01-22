Man removes saffron-coloured flag from pole, locals stage protest

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) A group of people in Rajasthan's Barmer staged a protest after a man allegedly removed a saffron-coloured flag fixed on a pole while the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple was underway, according to police.

The man who belongs to the Muslim community has been detained, they said.

It is alleged that he removed the flag fixed on an electricity pole on the Barmer-Jaisalmer road when the ceremony was underway, police said.

Locals staged the protest and demand action against the man, they said Additional Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Satyendra Pal Singh said that the man has been detained and is being questioned.

After the accused was detained, locals ended their demonstration, he said.