Man repeatedly slaps woman for feeding stray dogs in Ghaziabad; arrested

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) Police in Ghaziabad have arrested a man for allegedly slapping a woman multiple times for feeding stray dogs in a residential area, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place under the Vijay Nagar police station limits on Friday night.

In a video that went viral on social media, the woman could be heard saying, “Didi make the video,” to which the man responds, “Make the video.” After this, the woman says, “You are hitting me,” and the man replies, “Who hit first?” “There was a video on social media in which a man could be seen misbehaving with a woman, and also hitting her. Taking cognisance of the incident, a case has been registered against the accused,” ACP Ritesh Tripathi said.

The woman in the video has been identified as Yashika Shukla, while the man has been identified as Kamal Kishore Khanna, the officer said.

Vijay Nagar SHO Shashi Chaudhary told PTI, "The incident took place on Friday night. The accused, Kamal Kishore Khanna, has been arrested and booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS." Police sources, however, said it was the woman who first hit the man.

Some reports flashed on news channels mentioned that the woman was slapped eight times in 38 seconds. However, police did not specify how many times she was slapped.

The incident came to light a day after the Supreme Court directed the municipal authorities in Delhi-NCR to create dedicated feeding spaces where people can feed stray dogs, making it clear that feeding shall not be permitted on the streets. PTI NAV ARI