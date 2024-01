Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was rescued on Sunday after he got trapped in a marshy area behind a housing society in Ghodbunder Road area of Thane, a civic official said.

Shabir Sheikh got trapped in the area at around 1:30pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"After we were alerted, personnel from the RDMC and fire brigade rescued him. He did not sustain any injuries," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM