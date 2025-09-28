Man rescued from Narmada river, two others missing

Sehore (MP), Sept 28 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was rescued from Narmada river in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday while his two friends went missing, police said.

The trio was travelling by motorcycle to the Maa Bijasan Devi temple at Salkanpur. They stopped at Budhni ghat, about 110 km from the Sehore district headquarters, to bathe in the river, Budhni police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuvanshi told PTI.

They ventured into deep waters and were dragged away by strong currents. While locals rescued Toran Yadav, two others, Nilesh Sahu (25) and Yogesh Sahu (24), remain missing.

Local police, divers, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a rescue operation amid rains, but the two men could not be traced till evening, Raghuvanshi added.

The search operation will resume on Monday morning, he added. PTI COR LAL NSK