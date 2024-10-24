Man rescued in 10 hours after being kidnapped in Latur; 4 arrested

Latur, Oct 24 (PTI) A man was rescued within 10 hours of his abduction in Latur in Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of four persons, a police official said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old man was kidnapped from a spot near Manjara Ayurvedic College on October 22, the Gandhi Chowk police station official said.

"The kidnapping was the fallout of a land dispute. A police team got a tip off that the kidnapped person and the accused were travelling from Yermala to Barshi. We managed to chase their vehicle and arrest Narsingh alias Munna Rajkumar Kamble (42), Tukaram Wamanrao Salunke (43), Mangesh Nagnath Vanjare (38), and Shankar Angad Koyalkar (34). We seized a knife and an air pistol," the official said.

The accused have been remanded in police custody and further probe is underway, the official added. PTI COR BNM