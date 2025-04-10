Man responsible for 26/11 attacks will no doubt get strict punishment: Shinde on Rana's extradition

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, and said there was no doubt that the person responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks will get a severe punishment.

Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to India on Thursday evening after being extradited from the US. The 64-year-old Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin landed in Delhi in a special plane in the evening.

In a post on X, Shinde congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rana's extradition.

Nearly a month back PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held discussion. Accordingly, the US handed over to India the most wanted criminal of the country, he said.

Shinde also congratulated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the extradition.

"There is no doubt that the one who was responsible for the attack on the world's largest democracy will get a severe punishment," he said.

Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital.

Among the 166 killed were US, British and Israeli nationals. Besides, 238 were injured in the deadly attacks carried out by a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre after they sneaked into Mumbai through the Arabian Sea. PTI PR NP