Man rides two-wheeler sans clothes on Nagpur streets; booked

Nagpur, Apr 13 (PTI) Police registered a case after a video clip of a 35-year-old man riding a two-wheeler without clothes in late night hours on Nagpur streets went viral, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 2 am on Saturday and was recorded by a person on his mobile phone, he said.

Police have identified the 35-year-old rider.

"Parents of the man claimed he had some mental issues. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for riding a two-wheeler without a driving license," the official added. PTI COR NSK