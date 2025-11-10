Man robbed at Delhi park, 1 held

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A man out on a walk in a park was allegedly beaten up, his phone and earphones snatched in Tughlakabad Extension, a police officer said on Monday.

Police arrested one of the two men who carried out the assault and loot on Sunday in Gahti Park in Tughlakabad Extension.

Gaurav (28) was walking in the park in Tughlakabad Extension when two men allegedly beat him up, took his phone and earphones away after threatening to hit him with a stone.

Based on Gaurav's complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was initiated.

The team managed to trace and apprehend Ajay (22) a few hours after the incident. The phone was recovered from his possession, police said.

During interrogation, Ajay disclosed his involvement in several other theft, robbery and Arms Act cases.