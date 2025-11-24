Man robbed at knifepoint at his house in Kerala

Kochi, Nov 24 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint by two persons he had befriended through a dating app at his residence in Kottuvally here, police said on Monday.

North Paravoor police have registered a case and are tracing the accused, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night when two individuals arrived at the complainant’s house in Thathapally, Kottuvally.

Police said the complainant had befriended the first accused on the app a few months ago and had recently decided to meet at the complainant’s residence.

As planned, the accused and his friend arrived at the house around 6.45 pm when no one else was present.

Once inside, one of the accused allegedly took a knife from the kitchen, threatened the complainant and demanded money.

When he refused, the duo assaulted him and locked him inside a bedroom, police said.

They also threatened to publicly defame him if he did not comply.

Police said that as the complainant had no cash, the accused forced him to scan a QR code using his UPI app and transferred Rs 19,208 in two transactions, allegedly emptying his bank account before fleeing the scene.

The complainant informed his family, who insisted he lodge a police complaint.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sections 332(c) (house trespass), 351 (criminal intimidation), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 308 (extortion), and 3(5) (joint criminal liability).

Police said they have obtained leads from digital transaction details and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused. PTI TBA TBA KH