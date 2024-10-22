Man robbed of gold chain, bracelet at knife point in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Two people allegedly robbed a man of his gold chain and a bracelet at knife point in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Tuesday morning, police said.

A purported video of the incident is taking rounds on social media.

In the video, a person is seen on a scooter and another person wearing a helmet was standing near the victim, while his associate was waiting on a two-wheeler nearby. The robber snatched the victim's gold chain and bracelet and decamped with his associate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the victim was traced with the help of the video. He told police that around 7.20 am two people robbed his gold chain and golden bracelet by brandishing a knife.

His statement has been recorded and a case of robbery has been registered in this regard. Earlier, the complainant did not make any PCR call. A team has been deputed to trace the accused persons, the DCP said. PTI NIT NB