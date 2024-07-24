Man robs employer to pay for sister's wedding, arrested with three others

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old man and his three associates were arrested for allegedly robbing his employer of Rs 14.5 lakh to pay for his sister's wedding and repay his father's loan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the complainant, Naman, was going to Haiderpur in an autorickshaw with one of the accused on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Gautam, his brother Guddu (23) and Kunal (23), all residents of Mukundpur, and Sumit (19), a resident of Shakurpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said.

Another accused, Rohit, is on the run, according to police.

On Saturday, Naman and his driver Gautam were going to Haiderpur in an autorickshaw and were carrying Rs 14.5 lakh in a sack, Meena said.

When they reached Kasturba Gandhi Institute of Technology near the Prembadi underpass, their autorickshaw was hit by a motorcycle. Those travelling on the motorcycle fell on the road and started arguing with Naman and Gautam. During the commotion, two of the accused stole the sack of money and fled the spot, the DCP said.

During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage of the area but could not identify the accused. Suspecting Gautam's involvement, they interrogated him and he confessed to orchestrating the crime with his brother and their associates, Meena said.

Subsequently, two other accused were arrested. Rs 11.56 lakh and two motorcycles used in the robbery were recovered from them, the officer added.

Gautam, who was employed by Naman over a year ago, told police that he decided to commit the crime as his family was facing financial hardship. He told Guddu about the cash and decided to commit the crime to take care of the expenditure for their sister's wedding and repay their father's loan, police said.

Guddu then roped in Sumit, Kunal and Rohit. Efforts are being made to nab Rohit, they said.