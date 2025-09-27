Man run over by cousin, another person in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly mowed down and killed by his cousin and another person in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district as the three got into an argument after consuming alcohol together, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Jeeni panchayat of the Surajgarh area, and based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family the accused have been arrested, they said.

According to police, the victim Vijay had gone out with his cousin Pradeep and another villager, Maan Singh, on Friday. The three then consumed liquor near a petrol pump in the village and on their way back, an argument broke out between them.

"Vijay stepped out of the vehicle and was speaking on the phone when Pradeep and Maan Singh allegedly ran him over with the car, dragging him for a distance," Surajgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Meena said.

The officer said that based on the complaint both the accused have been arrested.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Saturday and further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the altercation, police said. PTI AG OZ OZ