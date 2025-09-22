Man run over by dumper in Jharkhand''s East Singhbhum, locals hold protest

Jamshedpur, Sep 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was run over by a sand-laden dumper in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday, following which locals blocked the Patamda-Jamshedpur road, police said.

The accident occurred near a petrol pump under the Patamda police station limits when the man was killed after being knocked down by the heavy commercial vehicle, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Gangasagar Tudu, was on his way to work on a motorcycle when the speeding dumper entered the wrong side of the road and crushed him under its wheels, he said.

The dumper dragged the man and his motorcycle a distance, the officer said, adding that Tudu, who wore a helmet, died on the spot.

He said the driver managed to flee the spot following the accident.

Villagers assembled on the spot and staged a road blockade, demanding adequate compensation for the deceased's family.

A police team, comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police (Patamda) Bachandeo Kujjur and Patamda police station officer-in-charge Karampal Bhagat, reached the spot and persuaded the villagers to withdraw the blockade.

The road blockade was withdrawn after over five hours, as the owner of the vehicle agreed to pay compensation, the officer added. PTI BS BDC