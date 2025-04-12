Man run over by speeding truck in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old man lost his life after being run over by a speeding truck while crossing the road in Jagdishpur Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police on Saturday said.

The incident took place on Friday night when the man was crossing Ayodhya road on foot after parking his bike near Maurya Market, they said.

The man, identified as Saroj Prajapati, died on the spot, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Kumar Yadav said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to search the truck involved in the accident. PTI COR NAV AS AS