Man run over by train in UP while crossing track

Etawah (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A man was killed while another was seriously injured after being run over by a train while trying to cross a track here, police said on Monday.

Saheb Yadav (65) was killed on the spot after being hit by the Delhi-Varanasi Sivaganga Express at around 11:30 pm on Sunday at the Etawah railway station while another person identified as Guddu Ram was seriously injured while trying to save him, Government Railway Police in-charge Shailesh Kumar said.

The injured has been admitted to the Saifai Medical College. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV