Man run over by train while fleeing after robbery in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 5 (PTI) A man died after being hit by a train while allegedly attempting to flee with his friend after robbing an old man of his mobile and money at New Mahe here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday when 60-year-old A K Musthafa of Peringadi was walking along the railway track near New Mahe.

When he reached under the New Mahe railway overbridge, two youngsters allegedly attacked him, snatched his mobile phone and Rs 1,500, and hit him with a stone before fleeing the spot.

Hearing the man's cries, passers by rushed to his rescue and began chasing the duo.

About half an hour later, a body was recovered from the railway track near Mammimukku.

By night, locals caught one of the youths, identified as Basheer of Kannur, allegedly involved in the robbery, and handed him over to the police.

During questioning, Basheer admitted that the person found dead on the railway track was his friend, who was fatally hit by a train while escaping after the robbery, police said.

New Mahe police have registered two cases — one on the robbery complaint and another regarding the death of the man allegedly hit by train.

Police said the identity of the deceased is yet to be officially confirmed. "The arrested person claims that the deceased was his accomplice. We also suspect the deceased was inebriated. Further investigation is on," an officer said. PTI TBA TBA ADB