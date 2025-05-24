Man run over by truck in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), May 24 (PTI) A man died after being run over by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district on Saturday, police said.

Mughalsarai SHO Gagan Raj Singh said Tilku Chauhan (35), a labourer and resident of the district, was riding on his bicycle at around 12.30 pm when a truck loaded with sand coming from the opposite direction hit him.

Chauchan fell to the ground and got run over by the truck, he said, adding that the accident happened on the Mughalsarai-Panchvati road near Chittampur village.

After the incident, the driver fled after abandoning the truck that has been seized, he said. PTI COR NAV NB NB