Man run over by vehicle during MP land dispute: One held, BJP expels prime accused from party

Guna/Bhopal, Oct 27 (PTI) One person was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a man over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said.

Some 14 persons attacked Ramswaroop Nagar (40) and his family members on Sunday in Ganeshpura village under Fatehgarh police station limits over a dispute involving six bighas of agricultural land. The attackers allegedly assaulted the victims with sticks, rods and sharp-edged weapons and ran a jeep over Ramswaroop, killing him.

His wife Vinod Bai (38), daughter Krishna Nagar (17) and relatives Tanisha Nagar (17) and Rajendra Nagar (50) were injured while trying to intervene. The assailants also allegedly tore the clothes of the woman and the two teenage girls.

One of the accused, Hukum, was arrested and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized, Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni told reporters.

Efforts are on to nab the others, the SP added.

The main accused in the case, Mahendra Nagar, was the BJP's president of booth number 55 in Bamori assembly constituency and an executive member of the Fatehgarh BJP Mandal, both in Guna.

Guna BJP district president Dharmendra Sikarwar told PTI he had expelled Nagar from the party.

Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a statement issued in Bhopal, described the incident as unfortunate and asserted no person involved in criminal acts would be spared.

The case was initially registered under sections 109(1), 296, 351(3), 115(2), 126(2), 324(2), 118(1), 190 and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and later saw the addition of section 103(1) after the death of Ramswaroop Nagar. PTI COR LAL BNM