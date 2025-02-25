Man running cosmetics shop held in Indore; e-cigarettes, hookahs worth Rs 10 lakh seized

Indore, Feb 25 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a cosmetics shop owner and recovered banned electronic cigarettes and hookahs worth nearly Rs 10 lakh from his godown in Indore, an official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told reporters that the man, who was taken into custody on the basis of a tip-off, has been identified as Umesh Nanikshahi (30).

He said Nanikshahi runs a cosmetics shop in the Ranipura area and a consignment of e-cigarettes, hookahs, hookah flavours and charcoal was recovered from his warehouse.

The value of the consignment is estimated to be around Rs 10 lakh, said Dandotia.

"Nanikshahi used to supply these goods to customers through a bike taxi service provider after accepting bookings online. He says he used to buy these goods from a person in Bhopal," said the police officer.

Dandotia said a case has been registered against Nanikshahi under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 and he is being questioned.