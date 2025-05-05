Man runs over security guard with his SUV for objecting to his honking, held

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Police have arrested an SUV driver on an attempt-to-murder charge for allegedly running over a security guard after he objected to his honking, officials said Monday.

The accused was identified as Vijay alias Lale, they said.

CCTV camera footage of the incident on social media purported to show Vijay running over the man twice with his Mahindra Thar in Delhi's Mahipalpur area before fleeing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said that the incident happened on Sunday evening when Rajiv Kumar, working as a security guard, objected to Vijay's honking.

Irked by this, Vijay crushed Kumar twice with his SUV. "He sustained multiple crush injuries and fractures to his legs and ankles," the DCP said.

Based on Kumar's complaint, a case was registered and police teams were immediately formed, he said.

He said after examining the footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas, police identified the offending vehicle's registration number and traced the owner.

Vijay was arrested and further investigation is underway, the DCP added.