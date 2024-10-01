Man saved from suicide, 2 persons rescued from drowning in Goa

Panaji, Oct 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been saved after he allegedly jumped into a river to commit suicide, while two other persons have been rescued from drowning in the Arabian Sea in Goa, a state-appointed lifesaving agency said on Tuesday.

A local resident informed lifesavers posted at a beach about a man trying to jump into the Galgibagh river located nearby in South Goa district on Monday.

By the time lifesavers reached the spot, the man had already jumped into the water. They later rescued him from the river, a spokesperson of the agency said.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man and a woman aged 42 were caught in a rip current in the deep sea off the Mandrem beach in South Goa on Monday.

After spotting the duo in trouble, a lifesaver entered the waters with a rescue tube and brought the persons ashore to safety, the agency Drishti Marine said. PTI RPS GK