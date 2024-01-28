Man scales Delhi airport perimeter wall, apprehended from tarmac

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A man scaled the perimeter wall of the Delhi airport and reached the tarmac before being apprehended, in a security breach amid a high alert in the national capital due to the ongoing Republic Day celebrations, official sources said Sunday.

Advertisment

The man, who was found to be intoxicated, was first spotted on the tarmac by the pilot of an Air India flight around 11:30 pm on Saturday, they said.

The pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) which directed the CISF to pursue the intruder.

The man was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and handed over to the Delhi Police, they said.

Advertisment

The CISF has ordered an inquiry into the security breach at the hypersensitive facility that came during the high alert sounded by security agencies for the ongoing Republic Day celebrations with special measures to check sabotage activities in view of the extreme cold weather and accompanying fog, the sources said.

Republic Day celebrations will culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony on Monday.

The CISF provides a counter-terrorist security cover to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and is responsible for securing its perimeter wall too. PTI NES SMN SMN