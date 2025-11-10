Man, scrap dealer arrested over multiple burglary cases in Delhi's R K Puram

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The police have arrested a man accused of burglary from southwest Delhi's R K Puram area, and a scrap dealer, who allegedly bought stolen items from him, an official said on Monday.

The prime accused, Rahul alias Chhota Chicken (23), resident of R K Puram, is a "bad character" of the area and has been previously involved in nine cases of burglary, theft, and Arms Act violations, police said.

His accomplice, Umardeen, a scrap dealer, residing behind Delight Cinema in Daryaganj area, was also arrested, they said, adding that stolen gold and silver jewellery, and other stolen articles have been recovered from their possession.

On November 4, during patrolling, a police team noticed a suspicious individual carrying a heavy plastic sack. When signalled to stop, he tried to flee but was caught after a brief chase, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

"On checking the sack, the police found a gold mangalsutra, silver anklets, toe rings, a gold ring, earrings, and several costly bathroom fittings. The accused admitted to stealing the items from houses in R K Puram," the officer said.

The suspect, Rahul, led investigators to further recoveries, including stolen bathroom fittings linked to burglaries in R K Puram sectors 5 and 7, police said.

Based on his disclosure, the police also arrested Umardeen, who ran a scrap shop in the area, and recovered five stolen taps from his possession, they added.

Accroding to the officer, Rahul had dropped out of school in Class 4 and was influenced by his elder brother, Suraj alias Bada Chicken, also a known offender in the area. To sustain his addictions, he began committing thefts in 2022 and has been arrested multiple times since.

With these arrests, three burglary cases reported in R K Puram has been solved, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ ARB ARB