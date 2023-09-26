Man seeking job jumps onto safety net at Maharashtra govt's headquarters

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Claiming to be project-affected and seeking a government job, a 35-year-old man on Tuesday jumped onto a safety net at the state headquarters Mantralaya here, police said.

Ranjeet Awhad, a resident of Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, was visiting the Mantralaya in the afternoon to seek a full-time teacher's job at a government school, claiming that he was project-affected.

A safety net has been installed in the building after incidents of people jumping from the higher floors in a bid to end life.

Awhad landed in the net and was removed by the police personnel on duty, an official said.

Later a case under section 309 of the IPC (attempt to commit suicide) was registered against him at Marine Drive police station.

He was produced before a court which released him on bail, the official said. PTI DC KRK