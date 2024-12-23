Man seeks action against cops after brother’s death in judicial custody

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) The brother of Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in judicial custody after being arrested in connection with the recent violence in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district, on Monday sought immediate action against the police personnel allegedly involved.

Advertisment

Premnath, who works for a private company, told PTI that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who visited his residence in Parbhani earlier in the day, spoke to the family members, including his mother Vijayabai and younger brother Avinash, with concern.

"While talking to us, Rahul Gandhi sought detailed information on the sequence of events since the violence broke out,” Premnath said.

"Many political leaders have been visiting our residence for the last couple of days. We want justice,” he said.

Advertisment

After meeting the family, Gandhi said Somnath Suryavanshi was killed because he was a Dalit and was protecting the Constitution.

Parbhani witnessed violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue outside the city's railway station was vandalised on December 10.

Suryavanshi (35), a resident of Shankar Nagar, was among more than 50 persons arrested in connection with the violence, and died at a state-run hospital on December 15 after falling ill, police have said.

Advertisment

Police "killed" Suryavanshi, and it was a 'cent per cent custodial death", Gandhi alleged, adding Suryavanshi's family members showed him the post-mortem report, as well as some photographs and videos.

Suryavanshi died at the hospital where he was rushed after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness while in judicial custody and lodged at the Parbhani district central prison, as per police. PTI DC VT