Man seeks damages from Ghaziabad civic body after Mercedes stalls in waterlogged street

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A man has sent a legal notice to the Ghaziabad municipal commissioner, demanding compensation for damages to his Mercedes car due to waterlogging and for mental agony.

According to sources, Amit Kishore from Vasundhara area claims his Mercedes car broke down in Sahibabad on July 23 after encountering heavy waterlogging.

The notice seeks the cost of car repair and an additional Rs 5 lakh for mental distress suffered during the incident.

Kishore said he was en route to Lajpat Nagar when his car stalled at Shyam Park Extension. "There was heavy water logging on the road and the drains were all choked," he said.

He had to arrange for a tow truck to send his car to Noida for repairs, which are currently estimated to be in lakhs.

In his legal notice, he contended that illegal encroachments had been allowed to flourish on public spaces and drains, hindering water runoff and alleged that these encroachers are being shielded.

Responding to the legal notice, Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Malik said that the notice was an "attempt to tarnish the agency's image for personal gain." He further said, "It has not been certified by any expert that the vehicle has broken down due to rain water logging. No other such case has been reported in the city." Meanwhile the municipal corporation officials asserted that they have installed pump sets to drain water at water logged hot spots and that excess water has been drained timely across the city. PTI CDN OZ OZ