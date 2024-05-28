Man seeks sexual favours from woman, killed by her male friend

Palghar, May 28 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was allegedly killed for making advances on the girlfriend of another man in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The body of Ramesh Balan Nayar was found on a hillock.

Acting on a tip-off, police traced one Govind Khaniya alias Bhurya, who told police that Nayar used to tease his girlfriend and also made advances towards her.

"Bhurya called Nayar to a hillock where he punched him and later squeezed his penis," an official said.

Police had found the unidentified body on April 14 and registered a case of accidental death.

Police have now added a murder charge to the FIR. PTI COR NSK