Man seeks stay on release of 'The Bengal Files', claims his grandfather shown in poor light

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) A petition was moved on Thursday before the Calcutta High Court by the grandson of Gopal Chandra Mukherjee seeking a stay on the release of Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Bengal Files', claiming that the protagonist has been depicted in a poor light in the movie.

The court, however, did not issue any stay on the release of the film, which will hit the theatres on Friday.

The movie is based on the communal riots of August 1946 in Kolkata, known as the ‘Great Calcutta Killings’.

Taking up the petition, Justice Amrita Sinha said that she would hear the arguments of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which vets contents of a film, and the Union of India before passing any order and passed over hearing of the matter till then.

Petitioner Santanu Mukherjee's lawyer claimed in the petition that his grandfather Gopal Chandra Mukherjee has been depicted in a defamatory manner in the movie.

Producing a photograph, the lawyer claimed that the character had been termed 'Patha', a Bengali connotation for goat, in the movie.

Mukherjee ran a goat meat shop in the 1940s at Bowbazar area in central Kolkata.

The petitioner submitted that his grandfather was an eminent freedom fighter on whom Vivek Agnihotri made the film 'The Bengal Files'.

Alleging that the filmmaker has depicted him as being involved in the events of August 16, 1946, he claimed that this is not true.

Justice Sinha asked the petitioner's lawyer whether he is sure that the film is based on his grandfather, to which he answered in the affirmative.

He stated before the court that notice has been served on the parties in the matter by post and email.

The court said that the film may also be fictional and an order can be passed only after hearing all the parties.

The West Bengal government's lawyer stated before the court that it has initiated proceedings on the basis of an FIR lodged at a police station in this regard.

Justice Sinha questioned why the petitioner had come before the court on the eve of the film's scheduled release on Friday.

Maintaining that the court cannot pass an order without hearing the CBFC and the Government of India, Justice Sinha asked the petitioner's lawyer to ensure their presence for the hearing.

Two days ago, director Vivek Agnihotri appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure the smooth release of the film, alleging that ruling Trinamool Congress workers were threatening theatre owners against screening it. PTI AMR NN