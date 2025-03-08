Man seen alighting from BMW, urinating on Pune road in viral video detained along with friend

Pune, Mar 8 (PTI) A man who was seen alighting from a BMW and urinating at a traffic junction in Pune in a viral video on Saturday was detained from neighbouring Satara district, a police official said.

The incident took place in Shastrinagar area of Yerawada this morning and the video was shot by an eyewitness, he added.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act against Gaurav Ahuja, who was driving the car, and his co-passenger Bhagyesh Oswal for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads and other offences after police was alerted about the video, the official said.

"Oswal was detained earlier in the evening from his residence. Ahuja, who was absconding since the video came to light, was taken into custody later in the night from Karad tehsil in Satara. Oswal has been sent for medical tests as we believe the youth were drunk at the time," the Yerawada police station official said.

In the clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, Oswal can be seen occupying the front seat of the luxury car, while Ahuja is urinating at a traffic junction before taking to the wheel and speeding off after making an obscene gesture at the person videoing the incident.

Meanwhile, before being detained by police, Ahuja released a video clip on social media apologising for his act.

"Please give me one chance. I will surrender in the next eight hours," Ahuja said in the video. PTI COR BNM