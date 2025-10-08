Man sees nephew with wife, beats him to death in UP's sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly beat his nephew to death after finding him with his wife in an illicit state at the couple's home in Baburi village here, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened Tuesday night after Ramesh Kori returned home from a feast and allegedly found his 25-year-old wife, Vandana, with his nephew, Vishal Kori, they said. In a fit of rage, Ramesh allegedly attacked Vishal with a stick, killing him on the spot. He also assaulted his wife, leaving her seriously injured, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem, and Vandana was admitted to the Sultanpur Government Medical College. Bandhuakala Station House Officer Dharmveer Singh said they have apprehended Ramesh. Singh said, at the hospital, Vandana told police that she was sitting with her father-in-law and nephew when her husband returned home and started beating them with a stick. PTI COR KIS VN VN