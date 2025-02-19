Man sells infant son for Rs 1 lakh, booked

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Feb 19 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly selling his nine-month-old son for Rs 1 lakh with the help of his brother-in-law, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when a police team patrolling the Panam village area received a tip-off that Sohan, a resident of the same village, had allegedly conspired with his brother-in-law Sagar to sell his infant son, they said.

The child was allegedly sold to a resident of Jalandhar's Salarpur for Rs 1 lakh, the police added.

According to preliminary investigations, a part of the payment was allegedly made in cash, while the remaining amount was transferred to Sagar's bank account, they said.

An officer from Garhshankar police station investigating the case said that an FIR under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act has been registered.

Raids are being conducted to trace the child and arrest the accused, the police said.