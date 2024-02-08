Man sentenced 25 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting three girls

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 25 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting three girls last year.

POCSO Court judge Pawan Kumar Sharma also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on Chandrashekhar, government counsel Vivek Singh said.

"The incident took place in a village under the Akhandnagar police station in February last year. Chandrashekhar took the three girls aged 6, 5 and 4 years to a secluded place and sexually assaulted them. They are cousins," he said.

The FIR in the case was registered on a complaint from the girls' family members, Singh said. PTI COR CDN CDN ANB ANB