Man sentenced for life by Rajasthan court in murder case

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 27 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment in a 2017 murder case.

An additional district judge on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict Shubham Tiwari for the murder of Sandeep Kapoor in Dadabari area here, Additional Public Prosecutor Narendra Malav said on Wednesday. However, the court acquitted another accused Krishan Murari.

Tiwari had attacked Kapoor with a knife leading to his death on October 24, 2017.

The police then lodged a case of murder against Tiwari, Murari and another minor accused.

The case against the minor has already been decided by the Juvenile Justice Board.