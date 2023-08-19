Man sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for rape of minor girl

Ballia (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a 2021 rape case involving a minor girl.

Special judge of the POCSO (Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act) court Harishchandra also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Satyendra Kumar.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said Satyendra Kumar raped the minor on the evening of February 4, 2021, in a sugarcane field in a village under the Sikandarpur police station area.

The case was registered under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act following a complaint lodged by the girl's father. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT