Maharajganj (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2017.

Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 7,000 on Ramesh Chaudhary.

The incident took place on November 25, 2017, in an area under the Khothibhar police station, Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Narayan Singh said.PTI COR CDN CDN ANB ANB