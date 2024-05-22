Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping mentally challenged minor daughter

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Wednesday sentenced a 57-year-old man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his mentally challenged minor daughter five years ago.

The man was held guilty of rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by special judge R K Kshirsagar.

The detailed order was not immediately available.

As per the survivor’s mother, on the day of the incident in March 2019, her 17-year-old cognitively challenged girl was alone at home with her father.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that when she came home after work, she found her daughter’s clothes looked dishevelled.

The girl started crying after seeing her but did not say anything and went out when the mother sought to probe, the complaint said.

In April 2019, the mother once saw her husband kissing and touching their daughter inappropriately. She then lodged a complaint at Trombay police station in the city.

During the trial, the court relied on medical evidence and testimony of the survivor’s mother to hold the father guilty.

Due to her cognitive disability, the 17-year-old remained quiet when she was called to the court to record her testimony.

Her mother told the court that she was not in the state to understand anything since birth. She had consulted many doctors for the daughter but there had been no improvement, the mother told the court.

Public prosecutors Rashmi Tendulkar and V D More examined six witnesses to prove the case.

The girl’s mother was the prime witness, whose evidence was corroborated by medical reports. PTI AVI NR