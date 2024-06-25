Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping minor in UP's Ghaziabad in 2017

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A court in this Uttar Pradesh district sentenced a man to 10 year of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday for raping a girl in 2017.

Deepika Tiwari, special judge of a court that deals with cases lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, also slapped a fine of Rs 27,000 on Jai Gopali alias Kaku, who raped his minor sister-in-law in the Sahibabad area of the district on September 29, 2017.

The girl, who was a Class-8 student, was alone at home when she was raped, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Utkarsh Vats said.

The convict had also threatened to kill her.

The parents of the girl got an FIR registered at the Sahibabad police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376 (rape), as well as the POCSO Act.

The court has ordered that the fine amount would be paid to the rape survivor. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to spend three more months in jail.