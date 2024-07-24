Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping minor sister-in-law in Thane district

Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years after convicting him for raping his cognitively challenged sister-in-law seven years ago.

In his order, Judge DS Deshmukh of the special court, which deals with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, also fined the accused Rs 10,000.

The judge in his order directed that the fine amount, once realised, be paid to the survivor as compensation and that the judgment be referred to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for further action.

Special Public Prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court that the survivor, then 11, walked out of her home at Ulhasnagar after a fight with her younger brother and went to her married sister’s place in Kalwa in March 2017.

However, there was a fight between her sister and brother-in-law after which her sister left the house in a huff, leaving the minor with the accused, who worked as a caterer, the court was told.

Over two-three days, the brother-in-law repeatedly raped the minor, the court was told. During one such assault, the girl raised an alarm, prompting the neighbours to rush to her help. The accused was then arrested.

In all, the court examined seven prosecution witnesses. In his order, the court said the prosecution had proved the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Mhatre said the deposition of the girl and the doctor, who examined her, nailed the accused. He also lauded court constable Manoj Patankar in tracing the witnesses. PTI COR NR