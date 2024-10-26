Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 26 (PTI) A court in Mangaluru has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 23-year-old woman in 2016.

The accused, identified as Jagannath K Mogera (38) from Kutruppadi village in Puttur taluk, was found guilty of committing the crime on 25 February 2016, as per the case registered with the Puttur rural police station.

The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court here presided over by Judge Kantaraju S V sentenced the man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the rape case.

The accused reportedly gained entry into the young woman’s home under the pretext of asking for water, knowing that she was alone at the time. He then sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she informed anyone. He continued to assault her multiple times. When the woman became pregnant, her family learnt of the assaults and reported the matter to the police.

Inspector Anil S Kulkarni conducted an investigation and filed charges against the accused.

During the trial, the court examined nine witnesses and reviewed 20 pieces of evidence. Upon finding the accused guilty, the judge sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 under the rape charge and an additional five years of imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine under section 506 for criminal intimidation. In the event of non-payment of the fine, an additional two-month prison term will apply.

The court also recommended compensation for the victim through the Legal Services Authority.

Government prosecutor Chaudhary Mothilal represented the prosecution in the case.