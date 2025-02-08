Man sentenced to 10 years RI for rape of 9-year-old girl in Thane

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl.

Special judge DS Deshmukh on Friday found the accused guilty of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The man, a resident of Thane city, was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him.

The judge also directed that the fine be paid to the victim as compensation and referred the case to the DLSA for payment of additional compensation to the girl.

Special public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre informed the court that the girl and her widowed mother went to stay with her maternal grandparents, where the accused, a relative of theirs, also lived.

She said the accused showed the girl objectionable videos and raped her repeatedly when they were alone.

The abuse, which took place between April 2018 and March 2019, came to light when the mother saw the girl watching an objectionable video, and the child told her everything.

The defence argued that a false case was registered against the accused due to a property dispute between the girl's mother and his family.

The court, however, dismissed the defence's argument, stating that it was not cogent and believable.