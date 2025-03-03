Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping minor in 2021

Faridabad, Mar 3 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping an 8-year-old girl in 2021, police said on Monday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Faridabad Hemraj Mittal also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on him.

On the orders of the court, the District Legal Services Authority also will give Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the victim's family, police added.

According to the police, this case was registered at Women Police Station NIT, Faridabad on December 27, 2021. The survivor stated that she had gone with her younger brother and sister to a nearby colony for tuition. While returning they met Gulshan who was sleeping on the footpath of Badkhal railway bridge.

He left the girl's younger brother and sister in the park and took the victim to a damaged house and raped her. When the victim raised an alarm, the accused fled. After registering an FIR, the police arrested Gulshan on the next day of the incident, police said.

"This case is one of the 15 crimes identified by the government. Testimonies of 29 people were taken and 69 documents were presented. On the basis of witnesses and documents, the court found the accused Gulshan guilty and sentenced him", said Chief Defense Counsel Ravindra Gupta. PTI COR HIG