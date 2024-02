Muzaffarnagar, Feb 7 (PTI) A court here in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for sodomising a boy in 2018.

Special Judge Ritesh Sachdeva also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, Mohit, said the government's counsel, Pradeep Balyan.

Balyan said, "The FIR regarding the incident was registered at the Kotwali police station in January 2018." PTI COR CDN CDN ANB ANB