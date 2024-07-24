Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor in 2023

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 24 (PTI) A POCSO court in Jhalawar on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a girl a year ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 after finding Khushilal guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in a village in Pedawa police station limits in Jhalawar, Public Prosecutor, POCSO court, Ramhetar Gurjar said.

The matter came to light on January 1, 2023, when the girl reached home in blood-stained clothes. Her parents filed a complaint at the Pedwa police station, Gurjar said.

As per the complaint filed, the rape survivor had gone out to buy milk when Khushilal took her to a mustard field and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone, Gurjar said.

After the investigation and medical examination of the survivor, the police arrested Khushilal the next day and was under judicial custody, Gurjar added.