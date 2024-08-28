Man sentenced to 20 years in jail in POCSO case by Gurugram court

Gurugram, Aug 28 (PTI) A Sessions Court here sentenced a man to 20 years in jail on Wednesday for committing an obscene act with a three-year-old girl in 2020, police said.

The accused identified as Chotelal, a native of Khagaria in Bihar, was convicted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed by Gurugram Police with the evidence and witnesses, the court declared the accused guilty. It has sentenced the accused to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 under the POCSO Act", a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Giving details of the case, the police said that a man had filed a complaint in April 2020 that the accused had committed an obscene act with his daughter.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station and later the police arrested the accused.

"The case was investigated thoroughly and all the necessary evidence and witnesses were collected against the accused and presented to the court, the police added.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) deals with the issue of sexual offences against children. PTI CORR RT RT