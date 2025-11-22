Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping minor girl

Idukki(Kerala), Nov 22 (PTI) A Kerala court on Saturday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment in a case of raping a 14-year-old girl on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day close to her residence near here two years ago.

Idukki Fast Track Court judge Manju V sentenced 26-year-old John under different sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012 for a cumulative total of 23 years, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Shijomon Joseph said.

However, as the sentences are to be served concurrently, the convict will undergo the highest of the punishments which is 20 years, the SPP said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, the prosecutor said.

Besides that, it also recommended to the District Legal Services Authority to provide adequate compensation to the victim.

The SPP said that the incident occurred on Christmas Eve in 2023 when John seuxally assaulted the girl near her house in Vandiperiyar while she was on the way back home after prayers.

He again sexually assaulted the girl on the morning of New Year's Day, the prosecutor said.

The prosecution presented 21 documents and examined 18 witnesses in support of its case, the SPP said. PTI HMP ADB