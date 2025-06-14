Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping 6-year-old girl in Thane

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl in 2022.

Special court judge DS Deshmukh on Friday found the accused, Anwar Babu Sheikh, guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court sentenced him and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Special public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court that on April 6, 2022, the accused lured the girl, who was playing in the neighbourhood, and took her to his house, where he raped her.

The court relied on medical reports, deposition of the victim and other prosecution witnesses, including the neighbours, while convicting the accused. PTI COR ARU