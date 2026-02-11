Man sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for rape of minor in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the rape of a minor girl in 2019, a government counsel said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Veer Singh convicted the accused, Mumtaz Ansari, and also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000.

Out of the total fine amount, Rs 65,000 will be paid to the victim as compensation.

Government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said that the victim's father, a resident of a village under Shahganj police station area, had lodged a complaint on April 24, 2019 alleging that around 4 am that day, his 16-year-old daughter was abducted and raped by Ansari, 32, a resident under Pannuganj police station in the district.

The complainant had informed police that the accused worked as a driver, Agrahari said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation.

After finding sufficient evidence, a chargesheet was filed in the court under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and kidnapping provisions.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court found the accused guilty and pronounced the sentence accordingly, the counsel added. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS