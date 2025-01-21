Man sentenced to 20 years rigourous imprisonment for raping minor in 2020

Bareilly (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in a rural area here.

Advertisment

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, which will be given to the victim.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Court-3, Umashankar Kahar, pronounced the verdict on Monday after finding the accused, Jhabbu, guilty based on forensic evidence.

The forensic lab confirmed the presence of the convict's sperm on the victim's clothes, strengthening the prosecution's case.

Advertisment

Special Public Prosecutor under POCSO Rajeev Tiwari said the incident occurred on April 6, 2020, in a village under Hafizganj police station limits. Following the incident, a case was registered on charges of rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident had taken place when the girl was going to a field to give food to her uncle with some other children and on the way Jhabbu stopped her and raped her, Tiwari said.

Later, other children informed her family member, who reached the spot, where Jhabbu was trying to strangulate the girl. Seeing the family, he fled. PTI COR ABN HIG