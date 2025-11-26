Man sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping minor in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has sentenced a man to 25 years' imprisonment in a four-year-old case of rape of a 15-year-old girl, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, a man from a village under the Narhi police station got an FIR lodged on August 16, 2021, alleging that Gopal Patel from Daulatpur village raped his 15-year-old daughter for months, after threatening to kill her if she resisted. The matter came to light when the girl delivered a stillborn baby.

Based on the father's complaint, a case against Patel was lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the accused in court.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said after hearing the arguments of both sides, Special Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant held Patel guilty and sentenced him to 25 years of imprisonment. He also slapped a fine of Rs 26,000 on the convict. PTI COR KIS RC